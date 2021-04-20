Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,710 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. United Bank lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 302,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,749,604. The firm has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

