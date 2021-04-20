Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,991,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,548,000 after acquiring an additional 183,123 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,826,000 after acquiring an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,302,000 after acquiring an additional 283,797 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $221.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,626. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.56 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

