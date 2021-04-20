Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after buying an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $223.23. 102,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,715,671. The stock has a market cap of $435.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.67. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.15 and a 1-year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

