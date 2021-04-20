Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.52 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,637 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.3% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 13.3% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 16.5% during the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.62. 35,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

