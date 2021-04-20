Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

HD traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $322.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,113. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.51 and a 12 month high of $328.83. The stock has a market cap of $347.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.