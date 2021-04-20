Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 15.5% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 26,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

NYSE CNI traded down $8.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.14. 229,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,225. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

