StrongHands Market Capitalization Tops $1.62 Million (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $784.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 64.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,473,353,038 coins and its circulating supply is 17,060,158,684 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

