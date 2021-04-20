Stryker (SYK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Stryker to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $256.75 on Tuesday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.27.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

