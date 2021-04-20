Stuart M. Grant Buys 30,692 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,967.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EYEN traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. 91,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $119.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYEN. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

