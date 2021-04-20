Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$69.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.23.
Sun Life Financial stock traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$65.42. 86,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,970. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$64.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$42.96 and a 52 week high of C$65.74. The firm has a market cap of C$38.29 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97.
In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total value of C$1,154,902.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,061,598.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,598.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
