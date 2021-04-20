Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$69.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.23.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$65.42. 86,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,970. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$64.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$42.96 and a 52 week high of C$65.74. The firm has a market cap of C$38.29 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4900004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total value of C$1,154,902.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,061,598.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,598.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

