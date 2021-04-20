Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$69.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.23.
TSE SLF traded down C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$65.42. 86,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,970. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$42.96 and a 1 year high of C$65.74. The stock has a market cap of C$38.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.61.
In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total transaction of C$1,193,455.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,297,328.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,984 shares of company stock worth $4,151,598.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
See Also: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.