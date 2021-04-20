Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$69.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.23.

TSE SLF traded down C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$65.42. 86,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,970. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$42.96 and a 1 year high of C$65.74. The stock has a market cap of C$38.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.61.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total transaction of C$1,193,455.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,297,328.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,984 shares of company stock worth $4,151,598.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

