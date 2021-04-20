SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of SPWR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.69. 62,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. SunPower has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The business had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,168 shares of company stock worth $11,054,702. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after acquiring an additional 72,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $55,673,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,504 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 458,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $18,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

