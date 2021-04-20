Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 3.4%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s stock price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.32 and last traded at $50.19. Approximately 40,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,001,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Truist decreased their target price on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.81.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,213.80 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $320.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,410.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,418,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 180.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

