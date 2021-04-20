SuperCoin Trading 345.2% Higher This Week (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 393.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $445,347.38 and $4,047.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded up 345.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,175,343 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

