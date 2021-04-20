Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.49

Shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $3.64. Support.com shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 1,064,017 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 million, a P/E ratio of 114.04 and a beta of 0.48.

About Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies.

