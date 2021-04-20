Supreme (LON:SUP) Trading Down 2.6%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 194.25 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 194.25 ($2.54). 92,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 183,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.50 ($2.61).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Supreme in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock.

Supreme Company Profile (LON:SUP)

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.