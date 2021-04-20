SureRemit Price Tops $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $113,780.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00062751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.99 or 0.00281022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $555.56 or 0.00988189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.26 or 0.00653260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,167.05 or 0.99905628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

