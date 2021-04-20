SureRemit (RMT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $114,475.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. SureRemit has a market cap of $7.03 million and $114,475.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SureRemit has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00061239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00272545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004266 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00024579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,973.84 or 1.00057990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $502.83 or 0.00898856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.80 or 0.00627089 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

