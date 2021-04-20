Suretly Hits Market Capitalization of $61,895.72 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Suretly has a total market cap of $61,895.72 and $2,018.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Suretly has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Suretly coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00068671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00093788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.86 or 0.00645784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00049983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Suretly Profile

SUR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.