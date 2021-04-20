Surevest LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Shares of APD opened at $284.67 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.41 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.19 and its 200-day moving average is $277.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.