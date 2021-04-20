Surevest LLC Has $5 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

NYSE RTX opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

