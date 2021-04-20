Surevest LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Surevest LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,887. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $332.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.73.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

