Surevest LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 42.9% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 54.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 251,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,694 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 17,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $213.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

