Surevest LLC Purchases 12,381 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Kellogg by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,756,725. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

