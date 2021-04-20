Surevest LLC Sells 3,583 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Surevest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 1.5% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 569,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,337,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $831,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.