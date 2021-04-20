Surevest LLC Sells 52 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Surevest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $2,289.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,728. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,205.00 and a 52-week high of $2,304.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,112.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,861.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.