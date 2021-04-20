Surevest LLC Sells 850 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Surevest LLC decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.6% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ServiceNow by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.67.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $548.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.57 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

