Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZPTAF. Raymond James raised shares of Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of ZPTAF opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

