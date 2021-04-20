Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZPTAF. Raymond James raised shares of Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of ZPTAF opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.