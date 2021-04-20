Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Charles W. Olson Sells 648 Shares

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of SRDX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.45. 1,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,091. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $790.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $59.75.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.
