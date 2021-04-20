Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Charles W. Olson Sells 648 Shares

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SRDX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.45. 1,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,091. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $790.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Surmodics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

