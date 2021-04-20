sUSD Price Down 0.1% This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $143.60 million and approximately $23.71 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001784 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

