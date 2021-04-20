SushiSwap (SUSHI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $537.36 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.68 or 0.00022348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $537.36 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00068353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00092673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.38 or 0.00651250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 214,128,046 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.