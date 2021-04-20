suterusu Market Capitalization Hits $60.43 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One suterusu coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $60.43 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, suterusu has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About suterusu

suterusu is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

