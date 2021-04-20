SVB Leerink Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

NBIX stock opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after acquiring an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,804,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 697,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 54,588 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after buying an additional 399,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,483,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $275,951.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,236.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.