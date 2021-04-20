SVB Leerink Comments on H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLUYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Danske upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of HLUYY opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.