Swapcoinz (SPAZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.53 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00061181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00275298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004269 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00024673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.08 or 0.00932394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,459.58 or 1.00003693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00639731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

