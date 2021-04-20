Swarm 1-Day Volume Tops $506,849.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $22.79 million and $506,849.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00021107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00094138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.55 or 0.00645010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

