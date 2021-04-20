Swingby (SWINGBY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.56 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Swingby coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $65.86 million and $2.56 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00062632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00068353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020664 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00273286 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.48 or 0.00196541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Swingby

SWINGBY is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,350,748 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

