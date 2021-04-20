Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.06

Shares of Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 10048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.