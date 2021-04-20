Switchback II (NYSE:CLIM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Switchback II Corporation (NYSE:CLIM) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 12,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 56,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

About Switchback II (NYSE:CLIM)

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

