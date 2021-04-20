Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.33 Million

Analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report $457.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $457.95 million and the lowest is $456.70 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $411.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

SYKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $1,962,856.91. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,327,000 after acquiring an additional 275,978 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,909,000 after acquiring an additional 39,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $26,278,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $604,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

