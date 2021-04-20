SYNC Network 1-Day Volume Tops $65,547.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and $65,547.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.08 or 0.00571459 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006317 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00024972 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.13 or 0.03454539 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 135,085,279 coins and its circulating supply is 112,697,363 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

