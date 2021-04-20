SyncFab (MFG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. One SyncFab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00069208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00092775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.73 or 0.00639421 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

SyncFab (MFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

