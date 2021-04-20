Synchrony Financial (SYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYF. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.24.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

