Synovus Financial (SNV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE: SNV) recently:

4/13/2021 – Synovus Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Synovus Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Synovus Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company displays a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Moreover, organic and inorganic growth strategies position Synovus well. Further, improving interest income and credit quality, along with a strong capital position, will continue to support the company’s financials in the near term. Strategic investments in merger & acquisitions are likely to fortify its business. However, persistently increasing expenses technological investments and talent might hinder bottom-line expansion in the quarters ahead. Also, significant exposure to real estate loans adds to near term woes for the company. Given a high debt burden, Synovus does not seem to be well positioned in terms of liquidity.”

3/30/2021 – Synovus Financial is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Synovus Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Synovus Financial is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Synovus Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Synovus Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $52.00.

3/2/2021 – Synovus Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Synovus Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

NYSE:SNV traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,405. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 497,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,752,000 after buying an additional 34,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

