Syntropy (NOIA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.49 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a market cap of $275.99 million and approximately $11.49 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001338 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00068226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00094131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.60 or 0.00647094 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00049575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,119,987 coins. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

