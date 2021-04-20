Syntropy (NOIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $196.82 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $196.82 million and $2.17 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000956 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00066937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00087828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.04 or 0.00641808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00041034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,119,987 coins. Syntropy's official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy's official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars.

