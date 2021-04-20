Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($1.03). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYRS. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of SYRS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,842. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 199,646 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,381,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 199,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 781,250 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,953,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

