SysGroup (LON:SYS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

SysGroup (LON:SYS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of SYS stock opened at GBX 43 ($0.56) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.46. The stock has a market cap of £21.01 million and a P/E ratio of 53.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. SysGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.83 ($0.59).
SysGroup Company Profile
Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for SysGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SysGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.