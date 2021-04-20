SysGroup (LON:SYS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

SysGroup (LON:SYS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of SYS stock opened at GBX 43 ($0.56) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.46. The stock has a market cap of £21.01 million and a P/E ratio of 53.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. SysGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.83 ($0.59).

SysGroup Company Profile

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT, cloud hosting, and IT consultancy services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers managed, cloud hosting and security, and disaster recovery services, as well as professional and consultancy services; and hardware and software licenses.

