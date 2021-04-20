Tael One Day Trading Volume Tops $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.22, $6.32, $18.11 and $119.16. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00066126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00088437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.05 or 0.00639435 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00041497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.00, $45.75, $13.96, $34.91, $6.32, $18.11, $7.20, $62.56, $24.72, $119.16, $5.22 and $4.92. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.