Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 3,361 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 1,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Taiheiyo Cement from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.39.

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in cement, mineral resources, environmental, and construction materials businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary Portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, and kaolin, as well as recycles surplus construction soil.

